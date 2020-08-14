Hastings College Announces Initiative with Bryan Health College and Sciences

HASTINGS – On Thursday Hastings College announced their new executive president, Dr. Rich Lloyd who is the current president of Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Bryan Health also announced a new initiative to partner with Hastings College to offer a healthcare educational partnership between the two schools. Their goal is to strengthen the healthcare workforce in South Central Nebraska.

Russ Gronewold, president and CEO of Bryan Health, says that they will have a presence on the Hastings College campus.

The end goal is this: that in the Fall of 2022, we will have our first classes at a second Bryan College of Health Sciences site in Hastings. Why South Central Nebraska? A lot of reasons. Bryan has healthcare partnerships with hospitals and communities and as a part of our mission all throughout Nebraska we continue to look for different ways to engage those healthcare partners there. We also have investments in that area.

Dr. Rich Lloyd will remain president of Bryan College of Health Sciences while being the Executive President of Hastings College. He said that the partnership will be great for both schools.

We have real talented people on both campuses. I mean, there are days when I’m not here, obviously, and days when I’m out and about. And this campus continues to move forward in amazing ways. Talented faculty, staff, and administrators. Hastings College, equally the same. And so it’s really more about how we find the time to get everybody together then sort of where I’m going to be at each moment of each day and everybody is eager to do that work. So the exciting thing now is going to say: let’s get those calendars merged where we can get our faculty and our staff together to talk further about what’s possible and what we’ve already imagined.

The two colleges will work together to try and expand degree and certificate opportunities for both schools. His first day as Executive President of Hastings College will be September 1st.