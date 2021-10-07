Hastings College Awards Nearly $1.3 Million in American Rescue Plan Grants

HASTINGS – Hastings College has awarded a new round of grants made available to students from the American Rescue Plan. Grants totaled $1.28 million and came from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund portion of ARP.

HEERF III was signed into law on March 11 and provided $39.6 billion in support to institutions of higher education to service students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic

Hastings College awarded grants of varying amounts to all students based on financial need as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Students who qualified for a federal Pell Grant received $2,140 in aid, and non-Pell eligible students received $600 to $1,225. Students in graduate programs were awarded $480. Funds were deposited into student accounts in late September.

The Hastings College Broncos Together fund, made possible thanks to gifts from the College’s alumni and friends, provided additional support to some students this fall. In total, the Broncos Together Fund has awarded more than $150,000 to students who were impacted by COVID-19 and other emergency, life events.

“College students have faced a number of challenges since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and grants such as those provided by the ARP and our own Broncos Together fund have made a real difference,” said Dr. Annette Vargas, Hastings College vice president for access, enrollment and performance. “The end goal is to help students stay on track to graduate while hopefully reducing some of the financial stress they were feeling.”