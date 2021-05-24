Hastings College Baseball Coach Resigns

After the conclusion of his eighth season as the Hastings College baseball manager, Steve Spongberg has informed the Athletic Department of his resignation from Hastings College.

“Coach Spongberg has imparted much knowledge of the game of baseball as well as life experiences to many young people over the years,” said B.J. Pumroy, Director of Athletics. “I am thankful for his time working at Hastings College and for the moments we got to sit down and visit. His dedication to the sport and our institution is well recognized. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Compiling an overall record of 149-235, Spongberg came into the position after an internal role change for NAIA Hall of Fame manager Jim Boeve, bringing in an impressive resume of American Legion success. With Spongberg at the helm, the Broncos had seen a trio of successful seasons, including top-half finishes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Under Spongberg, the Broncos made six GPAC Tournament appearances, including a bracket final (semifinals) appearance at Doane in 2015. Andrew Kuta was named GPAC Pitcher of the Year back in 2017 while the Broncos also saw a slew of GPAC Players of the Week, including Josh Merithew and Gates Johnson in 2021.

“I would like to thank Hastings college for the opportunity to lead their baseball team, and am very disappointed in myself for not bringing the program to a championship level,” Spongberg continued. “I will always cherish the relationship with my players, and the coaches, both baseball, and the other coaches at the college that I have worked with the last few years.”

Pumroy said that a national search will start immediately for a replacement for Spongberg.