Hastings College Crimson Cupboard Looking for Donations

HASTINGS – The Hastings College Crimson Cupboard food pantry helps feed students who are struggling to get the proper amount of nutrition. This year there has been an increased need for their services, and therefore are seeking some donations from the community. Courtney Hanson, a co-student leader for the Crimson Cupboard, says that it’s important for students to receive that proper nutrition.

And that’s what we strive to do because you know, research has found time and time again that students perform better if they are fed. So we want to make sure that students are getting the food that they need to succeed. It’s definitely been interesting trying to run a food pantry during a pandemic. We have been exponentially more busy than we have in past years.

Last year, they were able to keep up with orders but this year has been a little tougher to keep up. Students can sign up for the pantry and there are no questions asked or requirements needed to get food. Hastings College is looking for both food and monetary donations.

We take non-perishable items. We are always in need of cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, beans, canned fruit, canned soup. Those are things we are always running out of. Oh and peanut butter and jelly. But we also take monetary donations because we do have a budget and do buy food for the cupboard ourselves if need be.

You can find more information about donating food or money to the Crimson Cupboard at Hastings.edu. Hanson said the college and students appreciate the donations they’ve received over the years.