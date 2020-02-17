Hastings College Extends Deadline to Apply to Open Space

HASTINGS – Hastings College has extended the deadline for high school kids to apply for the Open Space on Performing Arts and the Open Space on Visual Arts. The Performing Arts deadline has been extended to March 15 and the Visual Arts has been extended to February 28. Dillon Beede, Adjunct Instructor of Voice and Choral Music and Fine Arts Recruiter at Hastings College, says that this is a really good opportunity for those high school students who are interested in music and theatre.

To come and work with master clinicians in either instrumental music, vocal music, piano, or theatre. On the instrumental side we take a brass quintet, a saxophone quartet, and this year we’ve added a percussion ensemble as well. Students get to work, for seven days, with instructors in kind of a master class setting and really get to really dig deeply into the art of music making.

This is the second year they are holding the Open Space and they are inviting high school sophomores and juniors to apply for the Open Space on Performing Arts and for the Visual Arts they are just looking for high school juniors. Both Open Spaces will happen June 7 through June 13. Applications are available online at hastings.edu/OpenSpace.