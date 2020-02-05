Hastings College Food Pantry, Crimson Cupboard, Seeking Donations

HASTINGS – The Hastings College Food Pantry, the Crimson Cupboard, is seeking donations to help students who are food insecure on the campus. Students can request food at any time and they try to get to their orders as soon as they can, with no questions asked. Dr. Jean Heriot, the Faculty Director, says that the Crimson Cupboard has a big impact at Hastings College.

We know that we have many food insecure students. From a survey that I did about three years ago, we found out that about 9 percent of our student body was at a very low food security status. In other words, they needed a lot of food help. And so that’s one of the reasons the Crimson Cupboard started. And we have seen an increase in its use each year and especially this year.

She said that they have done more outreach this year and that is why they have seen an increase this year. They are currently reaching about 65 students a month with the food pantry and they also provide vouchers to local grocery stores. When kids are food insecure it can affect their learning experience. If you wish to donate to the Crimson Cupboard you can donate by emailing [email protected] for more information.