Hastings College Holiday Play Gets Underway Thursday Continues Through Saturday

HASTINGS – The Hastings College Theatre department will be doing the Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon for their Holiday play this year. The first show will be Thursday night at 7:30. They will also have showtimes at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday at 2:00 and 7:30. Annette Vargas, the Associate Dean of Art and Humanities at Hastings College, says that this play will be perfect for the whole family.

It is our APO, or Alpha Psi Omega, theatre honorary annual kids show. And it is quite an adventure. It is all 209 and Grimm’s Fairy Tales in under 60 minutes. And they range from the classics like Cinderella, to the more obscure like Faithful Johannes. It’s super high energy, it’s upbeat, and it’s super fun for the whole family.

Vargas also said that the play is pretty unique as well.

Some of them are less than ten seconds. It’s super fun, like I said, high energy. And they’re just jumping from characters to characters. The actors are wearing different kind of costumes. So they’re really changing to really give that high energy, instant, feeling that students and kids really will engage with.

She also said that the students are very excited to have an opportunity to still do a play this year. The pandemic has also made things a little more difficult this year.

This year they will be doing it via zoom webinar and it is free and open to the public. All you have to do to get the zoom link is email [email protected]. They will send you a code and you can watch the performance live.