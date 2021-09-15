Hastings College Homecoming This Weekend

HASTINGS – Hastings College will be hosting it’s homecoming celebration starting today and continuing through the weekend. They’ll have a celebration at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center from 4-7 Friday which will include current and retired faculty and staff, the Hastings Community and Chamber of Commerce. There will be giveaways, food, and refreshments.

On Saturday morning there will be the Bronco Campus 5k Run/Walk that will go through the campus and Heartwell Park. A continental breakfast for high school students and their families will be at the Daugherty Center for Student Engagement at 9. The 70th Annual Melody Round-Up Parade will happen in Downtown Hastings at 10:30 then the Bronco Barbeque will follow that at 11:15 at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center. After the football and volleyball games they will hold an Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet at the Kiewit Gymnasium at 5. Then in the evening there will be a downtown concert and events and reunions for alumni.

Then on Sunday things will wrap up with the Fine Arts Hall of Fame Brunch at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center. More information can be found at Hastings.edu.