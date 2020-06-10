Hastings College Maintaining Their Fall Schedule as Planned

HASTINGS – Hastings College sent a letter to their students outlining how things may look in the upcoming fall semester. They are maintaining their current fall schedule as planned, which means classes will begin on Wednesday, August 19 and the semester will wrap up on December 18.

If health officials mandate a return to remote learning during the semester, Hastings College is prepared to do so, either at the start of a block like this past spring, or even during a block if necessary. Although they are hoping that won’t be the case.

Their COVID response team has created a number of plans based on various scenarios that could play out this fall. They are holding off on finalizing any details as it is likely that Directed Health Measures will change again during the summer.