Hastings College Moves Up in College Rankings

HASTINGS – Hastings College moved up in regional and national college rankings this fall, coming in at 17th out of nearly 90 Midwest colleges in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings, and 48th out of more than 240 bachelor-focused schools across the country in rankings produced by Washington Monthly.

The U.S. News ranking is a jump of three spots, and puts Hastings College in the top 20 percent of schools on the list. The publication moved the college to 10th on it’s Best Value Schools list for the Midwest region, it’s highest ranking in this category to date. The best value calculation takes into account a school’s academic quality, as indicated by its U.S. News ranking, and the net cost of attendance. The higher the quality of the program and the lower the net cost, the higher the ranking.

U.S. News also named Hastings College a Top Performer on Social Mobility. This list includes colleges that are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.

“We focus on helping students succeed and become their best in an ever changing world. It’s gratifying to be recognized for this effort, and see our rankings improve in our third year of a reimagined college experience for our students,” said Hastings College Executive President Dr. Rich Lloyd, referencing initiatives such as a block schedule, providing books and including an intentional travel experience for all students.

“At the same time, being noticed for making Hastings College one of the best value schools in the country is incredibly rewarding,” Lloyd said. “The support of our alumni base and strong endowment helps us provide scholarships and make our premier educational experience a tremendous value and affordable option for families.”

The Washington Monthly ranking, at 48 out of more than 240 schools, is a bump of 24 spots over last year. It puts Hastings College in the top 20% nationally for bachelor-focused schools — and makes Hastings the highest ranked Nebraska college on the list. Washington Monthly’s rankings focus on an institution’s contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service.

The publication also ranked Hastings College 26th — the top 10 percent of schools nationwide — on it’s Bachelor’s to PhD ranking, which tracks schools who graduates complete their degree and go on to earn a PhD. It also included Hastings College on its Best Bang for the Buck list for schools in the Midwest, recognizing the good value that is Hastings College.