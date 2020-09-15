Hastings College Named One of Top Teaching, Most Innovative Colleges in the Midwest

HASTINGS – A year after launching a multitude of new initiatives, Hastings College’s efforts were recognized today by the U.S. News and World Report, which ranked the College 3rd on two key regional college lists: Most Innovative Schools and Best Undergraduate Teaching.

Hastings College was also ranked 20th overall out of all colleges in the Midwest and appeared 12th on the list of Best Value colleges in the same region. The rankings appear in the publication’s 2021 Best Colleges rankings.

“It is wonderful to see the incredible work put in by faculty and staff over the last 18 months be recognized nationally,” said Dr. Rich Lloyd, executive president of Hastings College. “Hastings College is an innovative community, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come as we continue to invest in new programs and initiatives.”

The fall of 2019 was the first academic year for Hastings College’s innovative block schedule, study abroad initiatives, a technology initiative featuring an iPad and Apple Pencil, and providing all required textbooks to students. The College also launched a new first-year student orientation course and an academic program that features a major, minor and interdisciplinary minor.

The Most Innovative Schools rankings were compiled from a peer assessment survey conducted last spring and over the summer. College presidents, provosts and admissions deans were asked to nominate up to 15 schools in their ranking category that are making the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities.

These rankings enable top college officials to pick schools that the public should be watching because of the cutting-edge changes the colleges are making on their campuses.

The rankings for Best Undergraduate Teaching focus on schools where faculty and administrators are committed to teaching undergraduate students in a high-quality manner. Like for the Most Innovative Schools ranking, the Best Undergraduate Teaching rankings are derived from a scoring system based on nominations by college presidents, provosts and admissions deans across the country.

The Best Value ranking involves a scoring system that takes into account the ratio of academic quality to price, the percentage of full-time students who receive need-based scholarships or grants and other criteria.