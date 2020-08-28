Hastings College Offers Free On-Campus COVID-19 Testing to Students

HASTINGS – Hastings College is now offering no-cost, on-campus COVID-19 testing to students thanks to a partnership with Test Nebraska and Mary Lanning Healthcare.

Before receiving testing, students complete a symptom tracker form and work with the COVID-19 case manager on campus to schedule testing. Testing is performed by trained employees at the Stone Health Center or Osborne Family Sports Complex.

Free campus testing makes it easier for students to be tested when needed without having to travel off campus or have a relationship with a local health provider.

Campus employees are also eligible for on-campus testing, but it is recommended they work with their local healthcare provider first.

For more information on the College’s COVID-19 return to campus plan, dashboard and guideline matrix, go to hastings.edu/return.