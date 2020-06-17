Hastings College Planning a Return in Fall with Some Changes

HASTINGS – Although Hastings College is planning for students to return for the Fall Semester, things will look different at the college. The semester starts on August 19 and will end on December 18. Matt Fong, Associate Vice President of External Relations at Hastings College, says that they have multiple plans moving forward for many scenarios that might pop up.

Some additional benefits in the fact that we have the block scheduling system. So students are really only taking one or two classes in a seven week period. Every student has an iPad so they can flex in and out of the classroom as needed. We’re calling that high flex. So, if for some reason, things would change here in the Tri-Cities, or statewide perspective, that we would need to move to fully online instruction, we can actually do that really easily.

The students will not be able to do international travel this school year. The sophomores who would have gone this year will be offered the travel experience in their junior year. Students who may not feel comfortable coming back to the school will be accommodated for.