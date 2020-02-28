Hastings College President Travis Feezell Steps Down

HASTINGS – Dr. Travis Feezell announced to campus today that he will step down as president of Hastings College effective March 2, 2020, to accept another leadership position in higher education.

Feezell became the 17th President of Hastings College on June 1, 2017, following a national search. He oversaw the renovation of the Daugherty Student Engagement Center into a campus hub for recruitment and student development and was the architect of “Hastings 2.0,” an extensive transformation of Hastings College that included a revised curriculum and new academic calendar.

Under his leadership, the College began a study abroad program that allows all sophomores to spend time abroad, launched a technology initiative that put an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil in the hands of every student and initiated a program to provide all required textbooks.

All of these initiatives will continue, and the College will remain an innovative leader in higher education, said Roger Doerr, chair of the Hastings College Board of Trustees.

“When the Board hired Dr. Feezell, we challenged him to create innovative programs that differentiated Hastings College in the marketplace and prepared students to thrive as employees and citizens in the 21st century. He has accomplished that and more. Hastings College was fortunate to benefit from his leadership and vision. The Board wishes Travis, Carol and their family all the best,” Doerr said.

“I cannot express how grateful I am to so many for their leadership and courage during my time at Hastings College. This is a very special college with exceptional students and a vital focus on student success and development,” said Feezell.

The Board has appointed a transition committee to oversee college operations until a new president is named. Members of the transition committee are Doerr; Gary Freeman, executive director of the Hastings College Foundation; and Kim Dinsdale, college trustee and chair of the Hastings College Foundation Board of Trustees.