Hastings College Requiring Masks and 50 Percent Capacity for Indoor Events

HASTINGS – As the Directed Health Measures for the state has changed, so has the rules and regulations surrounding indoor events at Hastings College. With the new DHM, indoor events are limited to 50 percent capacity and that rule now applies for Hastings College events like basketball and volleyball.

In accordance with GPAC regulations, the college is also requiring masks to be worn at these events as well. They are also asking families and groups to sit together and be socially distanced from other families and groups. BJ Pumroy, the Athletic Director for Hastings College, says that the main goal of all these rules and regulations is to keep the sports seasons going.

We’re one of the few conferences that are practicing and competing. I get it, the Big Ten has restarted, some other football conferences have restarted, but there are plenty that aren’t. And we want to keep practicing and competing, we want our school to continue to meet face to face rather than virutall, so we ask all the fans to do that. We know our student athletes meet with their family members afterwards, but again, we want that spread to not come from the community to us and we don’t want to spread anything to the community as well.

They are still allowed 100 percent capacity for the outdoor events but masks are still required for those events.

With everything constantly changing, the best place to check schedules and the rules surrounding events, you can check out HastingsBroncos.com. Live streams of the sporting events are also available at the website.