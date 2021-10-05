Hastings College Theatre to Present ‘Men on Boats’ at Chautauqua Park Pavillion

HASTINGS – Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre presents “Men on Boats,” the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River.

“Men on Boats,” by Jaclyn Backhaus, will be presented at the Chautauqua Park Pavillion and will run October 7, 8 and 9 at 7:00 p.m. and October 10 at 2:00 p.m. The show is free to attend with the option of making a freewill donation.

Chautauqua Park is located on W. 5th Street between N. Laird Avenue and N. Woodland Avenue in Hastings. Additional parking is at the Aquacourt Waterpark at 2200 W. 3rd Street.