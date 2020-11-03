Hastings College Together Tuesday Encourages Alumni to Donate

HASTINGS – Hastings College is encouraging alumni to donate to the college for Together Tuesday. It is a special challenge for anyone who graduated Hastings College between the year 2000 and 2020. Nine alumni from that time frame have pledged $5000 to the college that will be unlocked when 100 alumni from that same time period donate.

The money will secure educational opportunities for current and future students. Alicia O’Donnell, the Director of Alumni Engagement and the Annual Fund, says that people who participate in Alumni giving will receive a free t-shirt.

So we are doing a t-shirt giveaway for loyal alumni donors who make a gift of 25 dollars or more between November 1st and November 10th. These are crimson t-shirts that say “it’s a great day to be a bronco” and it’s a fun time to show the community our support for the students, faculty and staff here at the college.

Overall, they are encouraging 300 alumni to donate and help support the college, staff, and students. They will have a Facebook live session today with President of the College Rich Lloyd and Foundation Director Gary Freeman.

They will have other, more practical sessions as well like how to conduct job searches. That can be found at the Hastings College Facebook page. People can stop by the Hastings College Alumni Office and drop off a check or they can donate online at Hastings.edu/Give.