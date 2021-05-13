Hastings College’s 135th Commencement set for Saturday

HASTINGS – The 135th Hastings College Commencement is this Saturday, May 15, at 10:00 a.m. at Lynn Farrell Arena (800 E. 12th St.) on campus. Commencement is open to graduates and up to four guests per graduate (via tickets issued to each student).

During the ceremony, the College will award undergraduate degrees to 215 students and Master of Arts in Teaching degrees to 13 students.

The Student Speaker is graduating senior Andy Streck, an elementary education and special education major from Alda, Nebraska. He is a member of the Nebraska State Education Association – Aspiring Educators, where he has served as treasurer, has been a member of the Bronco Marching Band and is a dean’s list student. Streck has accepted a position teaching fourth grade at Harvard Public Schools in Harvard, Nebraska. He is the son of Tina and Kevin Kiser.

The College’s Baccalaureate services is 6:00pm, Friday, May 14. It will be held outdoors in front of French Memorial Chapel.

Both Commencement and Baccalaureate will be livestreamed on the College’s YouTube channel page at youtube.com/hastingscollege.