Hastings Community Foundation Awards Aquacourt Scholarship

HASTINGS – Families in Hastings have a chance to receive free day passes to the Aquacourt this summer thanks to funding from the Hastings Community Foundation.

The Hastings Aquacourt was awarded $1,540, which will be used to offer 4 youth day passes per child, for up to 55 qualified children.

Day passes will be awarded based on family income, and those who are interested in applying can visit https://www.cityofhastings.org/parks/hastings-aquacourt. Applications can also be filled out in person at the Parks and Recreation Department’s office at 2015 W. 3rd St.

The Hastings Aquacourt is located at 2200 W. 3rd St. and will be open from Memorial Day weekend through mid-August.

Season passes are also available this year after COVID-19 restrictions canceled the 2020 pool season. Season pass options and pricing are available at the above link.