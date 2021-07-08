Hastings Community Theatre Makes Return This Weekend with Oliver! Jr. 

HASTINGS – After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hastings Community Theater will make its return this weekend with their presentation of the musical Oliver! JR. They will have showings tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30 and one on Sunday afternoon at 2:30. The performances will be outside on the Hastings Community Theatre Parking Lot, a first for the theatre.

Based on the novel Oliver Twist by Chalres Dickens, the show follows a trusting young orphan named Oliver Twist who dreams of finding where he truly belongs. Assistant Director Taylor Bartos says that they are ecstatic to be back and doing shows again.

It’s been so long. The last HCT KIDS production that was put on was Frozen Jr. And, funny enough, we were Ana and Elsa in Frozen Jr. It’s been so long, just for me personally being a part of HCT, and it’s just nice to be back. Especially because we are both Hastings College students. And our theatre productions this year were a little wacky. So this year, it’s like the first step back in to live theatre, which feels really awesome.

The actors for the show range in age from 5 to 16 years old. They have a cast of 31 kids in total, 21 girls and 10 boys. The assistant directors, Taylor Bartos and Audrey Weeks, are veterans of the Hastings Community Theatre KIDS program, having grown up in both Hastings Community Theatre KIDS and the Boxcar Theatre.

Tickets are $5.00 for adults and a free will donation for children. Tickets are only available at the gate.