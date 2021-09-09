Hastings Community Theatre Presents Mamma Mia! Starting September 17th

HASTINGS – The Hastings Community Theatre will be kicking off its 62nd season with the international smash hit Mamma Mia. Mamma Mia was first cast in February of 2020. As the pandemic hit, the show was postponed until June of 2020 and recast. Then as coronavirus cases escalated and restrictions increased, they postponed the show again until a later date.

In July of 2021 HCT held auditions and the show was recast for a third time. Many of the original cast are still in this production but have new roles. Only two cast members retained their original roles. The set has been completed since March of 2020.

Berice Rosenberg, the Director of the show, says that they are excited to get this show going.

It’s definitely a family show. I have twin granddaughters who just turned six and they’ve been at rehearsals and they know the songs and they sing along and enjoy the storyline and the music. So it’s definitely a family show, everyone will really enjoy it.

They will hold shows September 17th through the 19th and the 24th through the 26th. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 and Sundays will be at 2:30.

Tickets are 20 dollars for adults and 18 dollars for seniors and students. Tickets can be bought at the door on performance nights or online at HCTheatre.Org.