Hastings Concrete Repair at Webster Avenue

HASTINGS – Concrete repair work will cause temporary closures and parking restrictions on a portion of Webster Avenue.

Concrete panel replacement began on Monday, May 10, on Webster Avenue between 9th Street and 12th Street.

The work will cause some temporary closures to through traffic, and no parking is allowed on that portion of Webster Avenue until the project is complete.

The work is expected to be completed in 21 working days, weather permitting.

Drivers should plan to use alternate parking on side streets during the above timeframe, and we appreciate your patience during this time of inconvenience.

The project was funded by a 1.5% sales tax.