Hastings Downtown Center Association Encouraging Residents to Shop Downtown 

HASTINGS – As places and businesses are reopening and going back to some semblance of normalcy, the Hastings Downtown Center Association is reminding people how important it is to support our local businesses.

As graduation season and mothers day approaches, they are encouraging people to buy for these events at local businesses. Tammy Orthmann, the Director of the Downtown Center Association, says that a year makes a big difference.

Last year, due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to give the attention that mothers and graduates deserve last year because so many things were shut down. The rules were quite different last year. This year, now that everything is opening up more, we really want to focus the attention on celebrating all the fun things that go on in the spring, such as Mothers Day, graduations, and weddings. And we want to give them the attention they deserve too.

Orthmann also said that people can find almost anything they need for weddings, mothers day, or graduations right here locally. This includes wedding attire, gifts, gift cards, and catering options.

A great way to stay up to date with everything going on in Downtown Hastings is by going to their website, HastingsDowntown.com. They also have social media pages on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

She also mentioned that dining and going to the bars are starting to look more normal as well. They are also still offering carry out, curbside delivery, and other services like that. It’s also important to support local businesses because it greatly helps out the local economy in many different ways from taxes to jobs.