Hastings Downtown Center Association’s Shop Small Saturday is This Saturday

HASTINGS – The Hastings Downtown Center Association is doing a Summer Edition of Shop Small Saturday this Saturday. It traditionally happens in November on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. They will have a Welcome Center at the Blue Moon from 10am to 4pm.

They will give a flier to people at the Blue Moon and the flier will have deals for a lot of different downtown businesses. Tammy Orthmann, the Director of the Downtown Center Association, says that once you are done shopping you should come to the Blue Moon and show them your receipts.

For each receipt you show us, you’ll be entered in for a drawing to get 200 dollars in Downtown Dollars. We are also trying to make it as safe as possible for you. So when you go to pick up your flier we will have free masks there for the first 100 people. And every store that you go into, there will be hand sanitizer for you to use.

They are also teaming up with the Hastings Sodbusters on Friday to give away a free stadium cup to the first 100 fans through the gate.