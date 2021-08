Gavin Weir threw a no hitter today to lead Sioux Falls to a 3-0 win over Hastings in the Little League Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. Weir struck out 17. It’s the third straight shutout for Sioux Falls in the regional tournament. Hastings will play Davenport of Iowa in the elimination game on Friday at 10:00am. The winner of that game will still qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

