Hastings Economic Development Corporation and Hastings Chamber Starting Give Back Gift Card Program

HASTINGS – The Hastings Economic Development Corporation and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce are introducing the Give Back Gift Card Program that begins today. People can go to the chamber website and find a business or businesses that they want to purchase a gift card from. The business they select will get the amount of the purchase plus a %100 match from the program. The Hastings Economic Development Corporation will continue to match these gift cards up to $100,000.

They are looking to get private contributions from businesses and foundations to increase that amount. Michael Krings, the director of the Hastings Economic Development Corporation, says that this is a time where some businesses need some extra help.

It’s tough business anyway because margins are tight, and then when something like this happens, obviously, it’s a blow to what they are trying to do. What we thought, we’ve been talking about it, we’ve been debating how we best handle this situation. This is just one of the many ways that we were hoping we could help out our local businesses. By trying to get much needed capital into these businesses to help them stay alive. Our goal with this whole program, really all of our efforts in general, is we would like our local economy to look as close to normal, coming into this, as possible.

The website to buy gift cards is at HastingsChamber.com/GiveBack. Businesses can get involved by contacting the Hastings Chamber of Commerce. Each business is capped at $2,000 of matching dollars. They do ask that, if a business is not being negatively impacted by the pandemic, they should consider contributing to the fund.