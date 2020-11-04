Hastings Election Results; Joy Huffaker Wins City Council Ward 3 and Shawn Hartmann Wins Ward 4

HASTINGS – Joy Huffaker and Shawn Hartmann have won their election for city council. Huffaker will represent ward 3 and Hartmann will represent ward 4.

Jim Boeve, Laura Schneider, Sharon Brooks, and Brent Gollner have won re-election on the Hastings School Board. Chris Shade finished in fifth giving him the final open spot on the board after it was vacated by Bob Sullivan after he moved to a different town.

State Senator Steve Halloran and Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte won re-election as they both ran unopposed.

Jeniffer Beahm and Butch Eley also won re-election for city council as they both ran unopposed as well.

Voters also passed the Justice Center Bond Issue and the repair and replace of the Old Hastings Viaduct.