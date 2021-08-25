Hastings Eliminated From Series

Abilene Texas scored eight runs in the fifth inning today to beat Hastings 10-0 in the elimination game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Carter Nelson threw a two hitter for Texas. Nelson struck out nine and walked two. Owen Ablott took the loss. Hastings became the first team from Nebraska to win a game at the Little League World Series. They finished 2-2. There will be a welcome home celebration for the team next Wednesday. It begins with a parade in downtown Hastings at 5:30pm followed by a reception at Duncan Field beginning at 6:00pm.

