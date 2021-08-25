Hastings Eliminated From Series

August 25, 2021

Abilene Texas scored eight runs in the fifth inning today to beat Hastings 10-0 in the elimination game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.  Carter Nelson threw a two hitter for Texas.  Nelson struck out nine and walked two.  Owen Ablott took the loss.  Hastings became the first team from Nebraska to win a game at the Little League World Series.  They finished 2-2.  There will be a welcome home celebration for the team next Wednesday.  It begins with a parade in downtown Hastings at 5:30pm followed by a reception at Duncan Field beginning at 6:00pm.

