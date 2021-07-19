Hastings Fire and Rescue Adds New Fire Apparatus to Fleet

HASTINGS – Hastings Fire and Rescue added a new apparatus to its fleet that will improve fire response efforts across the city.

The new Quint 1 fire apparatus comes with the HFR’s tallest aerial device at 110 feet, with the capability to pump 1,500 gallons of water per minute. The truck itself is shorter and lighter than other models, making maneuvering in residential areas easier for fire crews.

“It was tested in places like dead ends and cul-de-sacs and it was able to maneuver through those areas without any trouble,” Fire Apparatus Operator Jarred Hackler said.

It gets its name from the five functions it provides: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders.

The additional truck means HFR will be able to respond to fires with both the new Quint 1 and the older Quint 2 to utilize two aerial devices at once for larger structure fires.

“That’s something that you don’t often see at many fire departments, so we’re very fortunate to have that,” Fire Chief Brad Starling said.

Quint 1 also has a platform on its aerial device, making it more versatile for rescues and fires. It will also be equipped with new battery-powered hydraulic extrication tools.

The purchase was approved as part of last year’s budget, at a cost of $993,000 including necessary addons. Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing began production of the apparatus in March, and it was delivered to Hastings on July 14.

With the new addition, a 1985 ladder truck and a 1991 fire engine will be retired from Station 1.

Quint 1 will be placed into service with a public pushing-in ceremony to be announced in the coming weeks.