Hastings Fire and Rescue Battles Early Morning Structure Fire

HASTINGS – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning.

At 2:18 a.m., a neighbor contacted 911 services about a fire at 313 Jefferson Ave., reporting visible flames coming from the structure. Thirteen firefighters from Hastings Fire and Rescue and three firefighters from Hastings Rural arrived shortly after to find smoke and flames coming from the home and a nearby commercial-sized dumpster in the driveway.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes, but a broken gas line caused a flare up that was quickly contained. Gas was shut off from the house using the exterior shutoff and the Hastings Utilities Department was called to disable electricity to the home. Power was shut off to nearby residents until a utilities crew could safely disconnect power to the specific burning structure.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire, and was undergoing renovations. No injuries were reported, but one firefighter was treated for dehydration symptoms on scene.

The structure was severely damaged in the fire, and a nearby detached garage and another nearby home were also damaged. HFR remained on scene for several hours after the fire was under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating.Adams County Emergency Management and the Hastings Police Department both assisted at the scene.