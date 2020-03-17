Hastings Fire and Rescue Changes Guidelines

HASTINGS – In an effort to keep the community as safe as possible while avoiding the possible spread of COVID-19, Hastings Fire and Rescue is making some small changes to their normal operations.

All public education programs both on-site and at the fire stations are canceled until further notice.

Ride-alongs are also canceled with the exception of clinical partnerships for further education.

All community gatherings at fire stations are canceled until further notice.

Car seat checks conducted with Mary Lanning Healthcare have been canceled for three months.

Fire and rescue crews are not changing the level of service they offer to the public at this time, but are prepared to make changes if faced with increased call volume or staffing shortages.

While rescue crews already take universal precautions when responding to medical calls, they are now working with their dispatchers to determine if certain COVID-19 symptoms are present in patients before responding. If symptoms are present, they will limit the number of people responding and provide an appropriate mask for the patient in their care.