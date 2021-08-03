Hastings Fire and Rescue Housing Ceremony on Friday

HASTINGS – The Hastings community is invited to come share the tradition of welcoming a new apparatus to Hastings Fire and Rescue’s fleet, while honoring the department’s newest Fire Apparatus Operators. Community members will also get a chance to explore the station with an open house.

Firefighters will hold a housing ceremony for their new Quint 1 apparatus beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 at Station 1, located at 1313 N. Hastings Ave.

The three-part ceremony will dedicate HFR’s new unit with the following traditions:

Hosing down and drying the new apparatus

Washing the tires

Pushing the apparatus into the firehouse

The public is encouraged to attend to see Quint 1 in person. It gets its name from the five functions it provides: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders. The purchase was approved as part of last year’s budget, at a cost of $993,000 including necessary addons. Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing began production of the apparatus in March, and it was delivered to Hastings on July 14.

Ladder 1 and Engine 1 will also be retired from Station 1 during the ceremony.

In addition, six firefighters were recently sworn in as Fire Apparatus Operators, and a badge-pinning ceremony will be held during the event.

An open house will be held from 5-6 p.m., and members of the public are welcome to explore and learn about HFR’s equipment, trucks and operations.