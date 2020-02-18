Hastings Fire and Rescue Looking for Local Talent

HASTINGS – Hastings Fire and Rescue is currently looking for some local people to apply for two new openings at the department. They are establishing an eligibility list for a firefighter/EMT position and a firefighter/Paramedic position.

You must have a high school diploma or GED, be able to pass a physical test, and must have a valid driver’s license and be a US citizen. Troy Vorderstrasse with Hastings Fire and Rescue says that they will help out with training for the EMT position.

As far as certifications or anything for the firefighter/EMT, we don’t have any requirements for those. Right now, if you are interested in fire or EMS as a career choice, we are going to take a look at that and say if you’re good help we’re going to hire you for that position and we’ll give you the training to do so. Yea, it’s a pretty neat thing. In today’s day and age, you never know where you’re going to be and need some of those skills.

For the Paramedic position a Nebraska Paramedic License is required and must be maintained throughout employment. Living restrictions will apply as they want local people who will be committed to Hastings Fire and Rescue.

You can apply at CityOfHastings.org, then click on employment and select the position. Applications are due by March 9th at 5pm.