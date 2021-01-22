Hastings Fire and Rescue Selects Assistant Fire Chief

HASTINGS – Hastings Fire and Rescue has selected Troy Vorderstrasse as its new Assistant Fire Chief.

Currently serving as a Fire Prevention Officer, Vorderstrasse will be sworn in to his new position as Assistant Fire Chief on Jan. 25.

Vorderstrasse joined Hastings Fire and Rescue in 1994 as a Firefighter/EMT. He was promoted to the position of Lieutenant in 2003 and then Fire Prevention Officer in 2017.

His new duties will include assisting the Fire Chief in planning, organizing, and directing programs that support the operations of Hastings Fire and Rescue. He will also formulate policy, procedure, goals, and budget recommendations for consideration by the Fire Chief and will assist the Fire Chief in achieving these and other mandates of the city.

The City of Hastings wants to congratulate him on his promotion and wish him a smooth transition into his new duties.