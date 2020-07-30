Hastings Fire and Rescue: Smoke Detectors Saves Lives

HASTINGS – A family of six made it out of their Hastings home safely after a fire on Wednesday night, and Hastings Fire and Rescue is crediting the family’s working smoke detectors.

HFR received a call to a fire in the 800 block of North Lexington Avenue at 9:44 p.m. and 13 firefighters arrived on scene by 9:49 p.m. Four firefighters from Hastings Rural Fire provided mutual aid, and the fire was under control within 10 minutes.

HFR reported that the fire damage was limited to one room, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. Damage is estimated at $25,000 to the 3,260 square-foot home. The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by the overheating of a portable air conditioner.

Nobody was injured in the fire. The occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by their smoke detector and were able to safely evacuate.