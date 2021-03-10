Hastings Fire and Rescue Upgrades Life-Saving Equipment

HASTNIGS – Four ambulances in Hastings Fire and Rescue’s fleet are now equipped with upgraded technology to improve patient care during the most urgent emergencies.

HFR put four new Lifepak monitor/defibrillators into use in their ambulances on Thursday, replacing outdated models from a different manufacturer that are no supported by its company.

“We had just been running with older technology that we needed to step away from,” said Firefighter/Paramedic Joshua Knutson.

The new devices feature a more intuitive interface and data entry options, as well as upgraded technology for assisting with patient care.

“They can detect things like a heart attack or stroke, but it can also rule those things out so we can better care for someone or administer a drug if needed,” Knutson said.

One of the most important new features is the ability to transmit constant patient data directly to Mary Lanning Healthcare wirelessly while the ambulance is still at the scene of an emergency.

“This way they can be better prepared for the patient at the hospital and help them know what to expect,” Knutson said.

Each device costs $30,000, and the purchases were approved by the Hastings City Council in August during the 2020-21 budget process.