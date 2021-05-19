Hastings Fisher Fountain Driveway Open; Renovations Continue

HASTINGS – The driveway and utility drop box near Fisher Fountain are back open to drivers as renovations and repairs for the fountain continue.

Crews may need to close the driveway temporarily between now and the project’s completion, but closures should only last around one hour each.

The project to repair and restore the fountain began in February. It includes the replacement of mechanical and electrical equipment, repair of the cracked fountain floor, replacement of the fence, and the relocation of equipment to a nearby utility building, among other improvements.

The fountain is still on schedule to be operational by the Fourth of July.