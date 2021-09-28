Hastings Fisher Fountain Shutting Down for Season

HASTINGS – This week is the last chance to enjoy Fisher Fountain’s water display before it shuts down for the season.

The fountain, located in front of the Hastings Utilities Department building at 1228 N. Denver Ave., will continue to run its water and light show through Sunday, Oct. 3 before getting cleaned and winterized.

During daytime hours, the fountain operates with its perimeter nozzles and filtration system, with enhanced technology to reduce drifting spray on windy days. The main water and light show begins at 8 p.m. and continues until midnight each evening.

Fisher Fountain got a late start to its display this year after undergoing an extensive repair and renovation project, equipping it with new mechanical equipment as well as new LED lighting and a perimeter fence. The project began in February and was completed by July.