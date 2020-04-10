Hastings Foundation and United Way Team Up for Second Coronavirus Related Fund; Feeding Our Heroes

HASTINGS – The Hastings Community Foundation and the United Way of South Central Nebraska have teamed up for another coronavirus related fund; the Feeding Our Heroes initiative. They hope this program will address two different issues the community is facing, loss of restaurant revenue and recognition of those performing essential services.

Program funds will purchase meals from area restaurants and deliver them to workplaces of medical personnel, first responders and other essential industries. Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way, says that this is a win-win for the community.

It’s such a chaotic time for our world and I know a lot of people are feeling the heaviness of it. But then you see so many good things coming out of this as well. Ideas like the Feeding Our Heroes initiative. And people stepping up to sew masks. And the group making the face shields. All of these different people coming together to answer these needs. And it really reminds you how much good there is in the world. It’s so important, at this time, that we are recognizing that and seeing that as well.

Their other program, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, will help fund local non-profit organizations and others that are on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic. You can donate to either fund at UnitedWaySCNE.org or by mailing a check to 301 South Burlington Avenue.