Hastings Goodfellows Looking to Get Toys For Kids Who May Not Get Any

HASTINGS – The Hastings Goodfellows is looking for the community to donate toys for kids who may not get any presents this holiday season. They are looking for new, unwrapped toys and there are 24 different locations in and around Hastings that people can drop them off at. Different businesses, banks, and all of the Hastings and Adams Central Public Schools have drop off locations.

The toys are targeted for kids 12 and under so things like Lego’s, games, dolls, action figures, and other toys like that are what they are looking for. Laura Beahm, the vice president of the Hastings Goodfellows, says they are also accepting monetary donations for food.

We try to to offer food for families as well who might be kind of struggling this time of the year. Families receive food from us that is enough for a holiday meal. So ham, potatoes, all that good stuff, pie, and then also enough food for about a week’s worth. Hamburger Helper, Tuna Helper, spaghetti, peanut butter and jelly. Things like that to get folks through the end of the year when kids aren’t going to school and that kind of thing.

Last year they served 230 families and this year they are expecting more people to apply for these programs so the need for donations is very important this year. People can apply for the programs by going to HastingsTribune.com/Goodfellows. People can also apply at the Hastings Tribune building. Donations can also be made on the website.

The applications are due this Friday, December 10th. They will be picking up the toys on Monday, December 14th. They will be giving out the toys via pick up and delivery on Friday and Saturday the 18th and 19th.