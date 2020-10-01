Hastings Gun Show This Weekend After Spring Show Was Cancelled

HASTINGS – The Hastings Gun Show will be this weekend at the Adams County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 9am to 6pm and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. The admission will be five dollars per person, there will be free admission for women on Saturday from 4pm to 6pm and 2pm to 4pm on Sunday. Kids will get in for free and tickets will be available at the door. Jim Price, the promoter of the gun show, says they did get their plan approved by the South Heartland District Health Department.

So initially, coming into the facility, we normally have gone through a certain part of the building through a set of double doors. So we’re going to use the glass doors that we have there. That’s going to open that up dramatically. We had a little bit of congestion there that we are going to eliminate. We’re doing some different spacing on the tables so that will look a little different. And we’re trying to get more room so the aisles won’t be congested. And I think we’ve worked out a plan so that we can do that, so people can move up and down the aisles. I don’t think there will be any congestion at all.

Masks will be optional but they are recommending them and they will have masks available for those that want one. Staff will be wearing masks and they are also asking the vendors to wear masks.