Hastings High School Graduation Moved to July 26

HASTINGS – After surveying the seniors, the Hastings High School Administration announced that the seniors voted to hold a traditional graduation ceremony on July 26 instead of a virtual one on May 17.

Their goal is to have a traditional graduation pending health official directives. If Hastings Senior High School is unable to have a traditional graduation, there will be an alternative format for graduation. At this time, they do not know what the alternative graduation format will be.