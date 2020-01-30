Hastings Housing Study Holds Open House

HASTINGS – The Hastings Housing Study held an open house at the Lark on Wednesday to discuss housing needs and issues in the city of Hastings and to get feedback from residents. Keith Marvin, the community planner with Marvin Planning Consultants, headed up the open house.

He talked about how Marvin Planning Consultants needs the help of the community to conduct a thorough study by filling out their online survey.

The survey will be critical to us determining what the needs are and the feelings are by the different people across the entire community. Our hope is that we’ll get people answering it from all walks of life. Because everybody has a different opinion on what needs to be dealt with. It’s like the conversation is, what does affordable housing mean? It means something different to all of us and we really need to start figuring that out.

He said the study should take about six to eight months to complete at most and that it will be publicly available upon completion.

Marshall Gaines, the head of the planning commision, was in attendance and he encouraged everyone to take the online survey as well.

The questions are very very simple, they’re very very easy. And boom at the end of it, submit, done, and it’s over. But it’s hugely important for people in Hastings to take and look at that, do that, and give us that feedback. We’ll need it.

Marvin said that the survey will stay up for about a month unless they see consistent traffic to the survey, then they’ll keep it up a little while longer.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/hastings2020 or you can find it on the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or website, HastingsChamber.com.