Hastings Housing Study to Hold Open House

HASTINGS – The Hastings Housing Study will be hosting a free open house today at the Lark starting at 4:45. This is the only meeting that will be open to the public but they plan on talking to other groups around town like investors, builders, and developers.

They are encouraging as many people as possible to come out to talk about housing in Hastings. Mikki Shafer, President of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, says that if you can’t come to the meeting they are encouraging you to take their online survey.

If they’re not able to participate tonight, we will have all of our information listed on our facebook page and our website at the chamber. But they can go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/hastings2020. So it’d probably be a little easier to go to our facebook page, find the link, and go from there.

The main purpose of the study is to basically identify key housing needs for the future of the City of Hastings.