Hastings Intersection to Close for Work at Crosier Park

HASTINGS – The intersection on the southwest corner of Crosier Park will close immediately as crews continue to develop an inclusive playground at the park.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of 13th Street and Pine Avenue until work in the area is complete.

The City of Hastings Parks and Recreation Department and the Hastings Community Foundation announced a coordinated effort to build an inclusive playground at Crosier Park back in October.

The inclusive playground will provide a sensory-rich environment that enables children of all abilities to engage physically and socially in a supportive environment. It will include slides, swings, climbing features, interactive spinners and roller tables, accessible ramps and interactive music features. The playground will be ideal for children ages 0-12.

The construction is part of Phase 1 of the project, which includes the parking and playground. Phase 2, which includes the restrooms and shelter, is expected to break ground in the spring of 2022. The entire project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.