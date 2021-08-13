Hastings is going to Williamsport.

Benjamin Wibbels drove in the winning run with two outs in the top of the sixth inning to give Hastings a 2-1 win today over Davenport of Iowa in the elimination game of the Little League Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. The win pushes Hastings into the Little League World Series for the first time ever. Hunter Nepple was the winning pitcher. He gave up six hits and struck out eight. Jude Johnson may have saved the day for Hastings. He made a diving catch in right field with a runner at second base for the final out of the game. Owen Ablott and Braedon Dyer had two hits apiece. Hastings will play Sioux Falls for the championship of the Midwest regional tomorrow at 9:00am. Sioux Falls beat Hastings 2-1 on Thursday.

Share this Story: