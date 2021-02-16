Hastings Launching New Online Permit Software

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings Development Services Department is launching new software to make submitting and tracking your online permits even easier.

Beginning on Monday, Feb. 15, iWorQ will replace the previous online forms for zoning and development permits as well as electrical, gas and plumbing permits.

The new software will allow Development Services staff to track code enforcement issues and permits, and conduct plan reviews all in one program. The upgrade will make the process more efficient for both staff and permit applicants.

Over the last year, Development Services staff members participated in interviews and demonstrations for several permit tracking software options before ultimately selecting iWorQ.

Once the new software is launched, users will be able to submit permits online at https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/development-services/online-permits-and-applications.html.