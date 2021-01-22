Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte Released From Hospital

HASTINGS – Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte has been released from Mary Lanning Healthcare late Thursday morning after being in the Intensive Care Unit for about three days.

On Monday evening, Mayor Corey Stutte was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare after an incident at his home.

The mayor reported that the incident included a fall, seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain. He was admitted to the intensive care unit and is expected to recover.

The mayor attributed the incident to long-term COVID-19 related effects.