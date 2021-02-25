Hastings Museum and Library to Expand Public Access

HASTINGS – The Hastings Museum and Hastings Public Library are planning to expand public hours as the health department’s risk dial continues to drop.

Beginning on March 1, the museum will be open to the public during the following hours:

Wednesday 1-5 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

The museum will be open for school bookings only on Mondays and Tuesdays, but schools are still encouraged to book on other weekdays as well.

Visit https://hastingsmuseum.org/ for theatre and planetarium show times.

The Hastings Public Library is expanding its access with in-person appointments. On March 1, more weekday appointments will be added as well as 1-hour weekend appointments on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PixLab will also have Saturday appointments at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

To book an appointment, call 402-461-2346 or text 402-969-6499.

Materials can still be checked out online at https://hastingslibrary.us/ and be picked up via the lockers outside the building.