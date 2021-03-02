Hastings Museum Expanding Hours and Events

HASTINGS – The Hastings Museums expanded its hours on monday and they are hoping this will bring more people back into the museum. They are now open on Wednesdays and Sundays from 1-5, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.

Becky Tideman, the Marketing Director of the Hastings Museum, says that people have been asking about expanded hours. They are still taking precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

There aren’t really any new rules. We are sticking with the same things that have always been recommended. We’re asking you to wear a mask in the building. We’re providing lots of hand sanitizer that you can grab at any time. We’re doing an increased disinfectant schedule. So no the same rules are applying if you saw us on a Saturday a couple of weeks ago. We’re keeping all that up because we want to do our part to reduce the spread.

They correlated their phased opening with the South Heartland District Health Departments coronavirus risk meter, which currently sits in the yellow level. They are also starting to add more events to the docket. This month, preschool play day is returning.

They are also announcing a new series of events called “There’s More to The Story.” Both of these events are ongoing with the first one coming up in March. More information can be found at HastingsMuseum.org.